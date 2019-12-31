Police arrested a 22-year-old Moscow man Monday morning in Pullman on multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a residence, ran from police and knocked himself unconscious.
Pullman Police Department Sgt. Jake Opgenorth said a Pullman resident returned home to allegedly find an intruder, Steven Moore, sleeping in his bedroom on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday.
The resident called the police and, after an altercation, allegedly forced Moore out of his residence. Opgenorth said Moore reportedly tried to break back into the residence and, after the police arrived, ran away from officers. Moore then allegedly jumped off a retaining wall and was knocked unconscious when he landed.
Moore was taken to the hospital and later arrested for suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.