Latah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 57-year-old Kendrick man Friday after he allegedly displayed a hunting rifle Nov. 15 in the Kendrick High School parking lot, according to a LCSO news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tony Lee Shipman at a Kendrick residence and charged him with misdemeanor possessing weapons or firearms on school property. He is in Latah County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

At 8:37 a.m. Nov. 15, Shipman allegedly took the rifle from the passenger compartment of a vehicle and placed it in the trunk of the vehicle. No students or school staff were reportedly threatened while the rifle was displayed.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Recommended for you