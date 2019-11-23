Latah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 57-year-old Kendrick man Friday after he allegedly displayed a hunting rifle Nov. 15 in the Kendrick High School parking lot, according to a LCSO news release.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tony Lee Shipman at a Kendrick residence and charged him with misdemeanor possessing weapons or firearms on school property. He is in Latah County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
At 8:37 a.m. Nov. 15, Shipman allegedly took the rifle from the passenger compartment of a vehicle and placed it in the trunk of the vehicle. No students or school staff were reportedly threatened while the rifle was displayed.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.