A 60-year-old Colfax man was arrested Thursday at Boyer Park Camp for allegedly making threats to kill campers.
According to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were advised of a man making threats approximately 11:35 p.m. at the camp area located on the Snake River.
Deputies were advised by three people that Bennie Lee Davis approached them and allegedly threatened the campers about the placement of their tents. Davis allegedly threatened to shoot the campers and made a comment about obtaining a gun.
Deputies located Davis inside a camp trailer at Boyer Park. After Davis refused to exit the trailer, deputies obtained a search warrant to enter. He was arrested without incident.
He was booked on three counts of harassment threats to kill.