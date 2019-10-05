A man was arrested at Stubblefields Bar in Pullman for allegedly starting a fire in the bathroom during business hours early Friday morning.
Pullman police say a man reportedly entered the bathroom around 1 a.m. and found the contents of a trash can in flames. The man said he extinguished the fire and alerted the bouncers.
Staff reviewed surveillance footage and found that 22-year-old Jesus Flores German was in the bathroom when the fire started. Stubblefields employees detained Flores German, who was still in the club, and called police.
Flores German is facing a charge of first-degree arson, a Class A felony carrying a maximum punishment of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. He will make his first court appearance Friday.