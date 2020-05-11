A 24-year-old Steptoe man was arrested Saturday night after leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase while on his motorcycle.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, a deputy observed Zannan Cameron traveling on a motorcycle southbound on State Route 195 at speeds close to 100 mph.
The deputy chased him for several miles before Cameron pulled into an RV park in Steptoe and appeared to try and conceal the motorcycle.
With the help of witnesses, deputies identified a travel trailer where Cameron resides. They later made contact with him and Cameron allegedly admitted he was running from police because he believed he had a warrant for his arrest. He also allegedly admitted to being in possession of illegal drugs.
Deputies allegedly found a small quarantine of heroin and methamphetamine in his residence. Cameron was booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.