Police arrested a 28-year-old man Friday afternoon after a hit-and-run accident in which he allegedly struck two pedestrians with his car near a Taco Bell and drove away.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said Joseph Diaz was pulling out of the Taco Bell parking lot onto Stadium Way when he allegedly struck two teenage boys in the legs. Tennant said Diaz allegedly backed up his vehicle and drove away.
A witness took a photo of his vehicle’s license plate and police arrested Diaz on College Hill for hit and run, Tennant said.
One of the alleged victims had road rash but denied medical attention.