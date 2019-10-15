A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening on College Hill after allegedly pushing a man and a woman through a glass window and injuring both.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police were called to the 1000 block of Northeast Indiana Street around 9:24 p.m. after a witness said it looked liked someone fell out of a window from a house.
Opgenorth said Joel Hargin allegedly pushed a 20-year-old man and woman through the glass window onto the yard about 6-feet below. He said the woman had a cut to her forehead and was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. The man had a slight cut to his hand.
Hargin was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.