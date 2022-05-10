Deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old man on a second-degree assault charge and 14 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence that included assault and threats of bodily harm Friday at Garfield Farmington Road, outside of Farmington, Wash. The alleged victim told police the suspect, Michael J. Keller, had pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her, according to a post on the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
After a search warrant was obtained for the residence where the incident allegedly occurred, deputies made contact with Keller, who was taken into custody. Deputies also searched the property and located 14 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, including a handgun allegedly used in the assault, according to the post.
Investigators confirmed Keller is a convicted felon unable to possess firearms. He was booked on the charges and will have his first court appearance today.