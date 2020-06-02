A Pullman man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, attempting to strangle her son and threatening to set her house on fire.
According to the Pullman Police Department, police arrested Darlo Tolan on Saturday following a citizen dispute call shortly after 2 a.m. on Lamont Drive.
Tolan allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, choked her adult son, vandalized a parked car and a garage door and fled. Tolan later came back and threatened to cut his girlfriend into pieces with a circular saw in the garage, spread lamp oil across the deck, and tried to set the house on fire.
He was arrested and booked for second- and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, first-degree attempted arson, second-degree malicious mischief, felony harassment, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Tolan has a lengthy arrest record. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault in 2009 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her brother.
Tolan pled guilty to assaulting a 60-year-old man at the Stadium Way Trailer Court on Old Pullman Road and possession of more than $1,000 in stolen items December 2008.