Police arrested a 21-year-old Lake Stevens, Wash., man Friday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to enter an apartment illegally, broke a car windshield, claimed to be a Homeland Security agent and flashed his gun at people.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said police were first called to the scene at the Cougar Ridge Apartments on Terre View Drive after Austin Clarke, who was staying with a friend in one of the apartments, allegedly began beating on the door of another apartment while intoxicated.
When refused entry, Clarke allegedly tried to gain entry into the apartment.
The dispute carried over into the parking lot where Clarke allegedly used his fist to break the windshield of a car belonging to the resident.
After police detained Clarke, a neighbor came forward and said Clark also threatened him earlier Friday while he was unloading groceries from a car in the parking lot.
The man said Clarke allegedly claimed to be a Homeland Security agent and showed him a revolver tucked in his waistband.
Tennant said police found .38 caliber ammunition in Clarke’s pocket and later recovered the gun in Clarke’s friend’s apartment.
Clarke is in Whitman County Jail. He was arrested for suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree malicious mischief and carrying a weapon capable of producing bodily harm.