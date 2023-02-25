Pullman police have apprehended a homeless man after he allegedly eluded officers for an hour.
Police attempted to stop a driver in a van for reckless driving around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Pullman, according to a media release. The man allegedly refused to yield and traveled westbound into Idaho on the Old Moscow Road. Officers discontinued the chase per Washington state law.
The van was later seen driving through Pullman and was found parked in Albion. Pullman police arrested 30-year-old Mitchell Symonds under suspicion of eluding. Symonds is currently being held at the Whitman County Jail.