Man charged with aggravated battery makes first court appearance

Roetcisoender

A 20-year-old man charged with aggravated battery made an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Wyatt C. Roetcisoender, of Kendrick, was charged with aggravated battery for the shooting of Travis Welles, 45, of Juliaetta, on Tuesday in Juliaetta. Roetcisoender was held on $75,000 bond and is represented by his attorney, Scott Chapman. His next court date will be a preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call of a gunshot victim at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday on the 29000 block of N. Juliaetta Grade. When the deputy arrived on scene, he found Welles with a gunshot wound and Welles allegedly told the deputy that Roetcisoender shot him.

