LAPWAI — An adult male was found dead Friday morning following a call of shots fired north of Lapwai, according to a Facebook post from the Nez Perce Tribe on Monday.

The name of the person wasn’t available to the public, but the identity of the deceased person is known. No arrest had been made, according to Nez Perce Tribal Police Chief Leotis McCormack.

Tribal police responded to a complaint of shots fired at 4:43 a.m. Friday in the area of Thunder Valley Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered the deceased adult male, according to the Facebook post. The incident was near a residence but it happened in the street, according to McCormack.