A Pullman man who was convicted of raping a woman was sentenced in Whitman County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Matthew Hyatt, 22, was sentenced to 364 days of prison. He’d been convicted by a jury of third-degree felony rape, felony harassment with threat to kill, two counts of misdemeanor furnishing liquor to a minor and a misdemeanor assault with sexual motivation.

Hyatt was convicted last month in Superior Court of raping an 18-year-old woman inside his apartment and the next day threatening to kill her.