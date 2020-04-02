Pullman Regional Hospital staff used a local engineer’s design to create about 125 face shields to provide PRH employees improved protection against COVID-19.
Made with materials that can be found at local stores, the reusable shields protect the staff by covering the eyes and the mouth.
Amber Roberts, a nurse and hospital education coordinator at PRH, said one of the shield’s most important functions is protecting the staff’s facemasks from moisture.
She said this will help ensure the facemask lasts longer, which is imperative because supplies of personal protective equipment are low. She said the Department of Health is encouraging medical professionals to conserve their personal protective equipment or else they may not be able to receive more.
Roberts said this extra layer of protection from the shields will not only help keep staff safe, but will ease their anxiety about the life of their facemasks.
“I think the employees will feel a lot safer having an extra layer of protection,” she said.
Plus, she said, the plastic shields can be easily wiped down with disinfectant and used again.
Staff began making the shields after John O’Bryan, the director of materials at PRH, approached his son about designing the equipment.
His son, Christian O’Bryan, of Moscow, is a mechanical engineer at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
Christian O’Bryan said the key to making a shield is finding a plastic material that can curve around the face in a comfortable manner.
Because his wife owned a laminator, he decided to use plastic laminate sheets. Using the laminator, wire cutters, hole punch and scissors, he assembled the face shield with wire, foam strips, elastic and tape.
“I tried to use things you can easily find locally,” he said.
He posted an instructional video on Youtube that shows how to assemble the mask. In the description of the video, he posted the materials list and a link to a template people can use. The video can be found at /bit.ly/2UUuJRx.
Roberts said that with the help of Christian O’Bryan’s design, the operating room staff spent a morning last week assembling 10 dozen or so shields.
Christian O’Bryan said he was glad to use his engineering skills to assist the community.
“Even if it helps out a couple hospitals, that’s really cool and I’m happy to help,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.