A 38-year-old former Moscow man will serve 10 years of supervised sex offender probation for molesting a 13-year-old girl in June in Moscow.
Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Judge sentenced Jonathan Davis on Friday after Davis pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of a child Sept. 30.
A second felony sexual abuse of a child charge in which Davis admitted to molesting another 13-year-old girl in June in Moscow was dismissed as part of a plea agreement reached between the prosecution and the defense.
As part of his sentencing, Davis, who now resides in Mullan, Idaho, must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender among a long list of other conditions.
If Davis violates one of those conditions of probation, he can serve up to 10 years in prison.
He has already served 54 days in Latah County Jail.
The mother of the victim involved in the case that was dismissed addressed the effects Davis’ actions had on her daughter.
She said her daughter is having a difficult time trusting adults, is experiencing panic attacks regularly, is no longer identifying as a female and shaved her head since the incident. She noted counseling has helped her daughter cope slightly.
Davis said he is embarrassed, mad and ashamed of his actions every day.
“I’m so, so sorry to everyone involved,” he said. “I know my words can never ever make what I did right.”
Judge said Davis’ actions were “incredibly selfish and thoughtless and wrong.”
“This had a resounding harm on a lot of people,” Judge said.
