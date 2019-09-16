A 60-year-old Pullman man was taken to the emergency department at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following a one-vehicle accident 5 miles east of Pullman early Sunday.
Hussein M. Zbib was driving a white 2014 Toyota Tacoma westbound on State Route 270 at milepost 7 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock wall, rolled and came to rest on the west shoulder, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
The accident was reported at 6:54 a.m. Sunday.
Zbib was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, the news release said.
A spokeswoman at the hospital said patient conditions are not released to the media for patients in the emergency department.
No further information was immediately available.