Tribune
TEKOA, Wash. — A man was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening Sunday evening, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
The injured man, whose name wasn't released, had been riding an ATV off State Route 27 near milepost 54. He was able to contact a family member with a cellphone and describe where he was, according to a news release.
Deputies arrived in the area and it was determined the injured rider was approximately 1½ miles northeast of the family residence near the top of Tekoa Mountain in a tree line.
Because of the location of the accident and the injuries to the rider, Life Flight helicopter was dispatched to the scene. The injured rider was taken to the landing zone by rescue personnel and flown to the hospital, according to the news release.
Tekoa EMS and Rosalia EMS responded to the scene, along with deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.