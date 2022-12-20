The Whitman County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that 36-year-old Brent Lee Kopacka died Thursday during an incident at the 1000 block of SE Latah Street in Pullman.

The coroner stated in a news release the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The name of the officer who shot Kopacka hasn’t been released. A Washington State Patrol trooper told the Daily News the Washington State University Police Department will soon release the officer’s name after going through their procedures and policies.

According to past reporting, the Pullman Police Department responded to the 1000 block of SE Latah Street on Wednesday evening to a report of a man allegedly threatening to kill his roommates in their apartment. Officers tried to speak to the man, now identified as Kopacka, who barricaded himself inside his apartment. Whitman County requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol later that night. Pullman police crisis negotiators and the Whitman County Regional SWAT team responded, but Kopacka began to fire inside the apartment.

