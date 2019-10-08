A 28-year-old man reportedly accidentally fired a round from his AR-15 rifle through an apartment window around 6:50 p.m. Sunday at The Grove apartment complex on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue in Moscow.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said the gun was reportedly jammed and the man was trying to clear it when the round went off and appeared to have traveled above the roof line of the adjacent apartment.
No one was injured and the bullet only damaged the window. The man was not cited or arrested.