A 44-year-old man reportedly crashed a pickup truck into a traffic signal pole before fleeing the scene early Saturday morning near McDonald’s on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue in Pullman.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the truck flipped onto its side shortly after midnight, and the man crawled through the passenger side before running from the area. Officers arrested him a couple of blocks away for suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tennant said there were no injuries, and the traffic signal continued to operate.