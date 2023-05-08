Man taken into custody after allegedly threaten Pullman residence with explosive device

This duplex along the 400 block of Morton Street in Pullman has been locked down by police Sunday afternoon after a man allegedly threatened the residence with an explosive device.

 Anthony Kuipers/Daily News

A 31-year-old man who allegedly tried to light an explosive device at a Pullman duplex was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, and the Spokane bomb squad is en route to dispose of any explosives, according to the Pullman Police Department.

The Pullman police were called to the 400 block of Morton Street at 4:13 p.m. Sunday because of a disorderly person. They were told that Apollo B. Lawyer, of Lapwai, had unsuccessfully tried to start an acquaintance’s apartment on fire and also threatened the residents, according to a news release from the police.

Lawyer reportedly had what appeared to be a homemade explosive device with a fuse. Lawyer attempted to light the explosive but was unsuccessful, according to the news release.