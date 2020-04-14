The Washington State University Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly eluded police in his vehicle Monday.
Garfield Police Department Chief Joe Handley said Andrew Arland led police on a chase through gravel and dirt roads Monday morning between Garfield, Palouse and Pullman. Arland escaped capture, but shortly before 2 p.m. decided to surrender to police, Handley said. WSU PD arrested him on Kitzmiller Road in the Pullman area.
Handley said he stopped Arland’s vehicle earlier in the day because the man had multiple felony warrants against him.
As Handley stepped out of his vehicle, Arland drove off, Handley said. He allegedly drove as fast as 80 miles per hour through dirt and gravel roads across Whitman County into Pullman, Handley said.
Handley said Arland is from the Garfield area. He was booked into jail for his felony warrants, driving with a suspended license and felony eluding.