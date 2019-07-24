Steelhead anglers and fans of the fish hoping for better returns this year, especially for the large B-run fish, may want to lower their expectations.
Fisheries managers for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are expecting another poor return to the Snake River and its tributaries and a devastatingly low number of B-run steelhead bound for the Clearwater River.
Alan Byrne, an Idaho Fish and Game biologist at Boise, said the state expects about 60,700 steelhead to return at least as far as Lower Granite Dam this fall. That includes 55,100 A-run steelhead that tend to spend just one year in the ocean, and only 5,600 B-run steelhead that usually spend two years at sea.
Byrne said the A-run will include about 35,950 hatchery fish that have had their adipose fins clipped, making them available for harvest, and another 2,250 unclipped hatchery fish. Wild A-run steelhead will number about 16,950.
The B-run is looking much worse. Of the 5,600 fish expected to return, just 4,130 are forecast to be clipped hatchery fish. Another 770 unclipped hatchery fish are expected to return, and just 665 wild fish are expected.
