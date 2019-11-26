Local nonprofit Ruck for the Fallen will have a March for the Heroes 5K and 10K walk or run 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Oakesdale in honor of past and present military, law enforcement and first responders.
Participants are encouraged to wear patriotic colors or pictures of fallen heroes.
The free event will offer breakfast, patriotic vendors, food, drinks and beer garden. Madison Rising from New Jersey will perform, as well as local band members from the Hankers, Tone Sober and Keith and Julie Niehenke.
Donations will be accepted at signup, available in person the day of the event or online through bit.ly/2q6DzjN.
For additional information or a full schedule of events, visit ruckforthefallen.net or email ruck4thefallenwc@gmail.com.