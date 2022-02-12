BOISE — A marijuana-derived drug intended for multiple sclerosis patients earned a unanimous thumbs-up from the Senate State Affairs Committee on Thursday.
The committee recommended approval of House Bill 446, which would let Idaho doctors prescribe nabiximols once it completes the federal regulatory process.
Kurt Stembridge, government affairs director for drugmaker Greenwich Biosciences, noted that nabiximols contains CBD or cannabidiol oil, as well as THC, which is the psychoactive component of the marijuana plant.
Marijuana and THC are both illegal under Idaho law. HB 446 would add an exception to that law, specifically for nabiximols that are “in a drug product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”
Given that qualifying language, Stembridge said, physicians will only be able to prescribe nabiximols after it receives FDA approval.
“Then it goes to the (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency) for scheduling,” he said. “After that, it comes to the Idaho (State) Board of Pharmacy, which would issue emergency rules. Then, and only then, would a licensed physician be able to prescribe and a pharmacist be able to dispense this drug.”
Those safeguards apparently won over members of the State Affairs Committee, who historically have been skeptical of any drug legalization proposals. They recommended approval of the bill without discussion.
HB 446 previously passed the House on a 65-5 vote. The legislation now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
