Downtown Moscow will be buzzing Saturday as the first Moscow Farmers Market of the season and the annual Moscow Renaissance Fair will be held during the same hours on Main Street.
Both events will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the market taking up Main Street from Third to Sixth streets and the Renaissance Fair operating on Main First to Third streets.
The Renaissance Fair, normally held at East City Park, will include local craft booths and do-it-yourself children’s activities.
The Wild Thang dragon will be on display and part of a 2 p.m. sidewalk parade to East City Park with percussionists from the Moscow Volunteer Peace Band. Music from past fairs will be broadcast on KRFP-FM 90.3 throughout the weekend.
According to a city of Moscow news release about the farmers market, face coverings are required when 6-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members. The designated shopping hour for at-risk individuals is 8-9 a.m.
Pets, emotional support animals and comfort animals are limited to downtown sidewalks during market hours. Only Americans with Disabilities Act service animals are permitted on Main Street. Emotional support, therapy and comfort animals are not covered by the ADA.
The market is a nicotine-free event. SNAP/EBT, Washington WIC and Washington SFMNP benefits are welcome by select vendors.
Live entertainment in Friendship Square is scheduled to return July 3.
The Moscow Tree Commission will distribute free tree seedlings at the market in honor of Arbor Day. This year’s tree species are sugar maple, incense cedar, chokecherry and limber pine. Tree Commission members will also be available to answer questions about proper tree pruning techniques.
City staff will be distributing $4 in Bicycle Benefits tokens per visit throughout May to celebrate this sustainable mode of transportation. Show staff your bike helmet with the Bicycle Benefits sticker and receive the incentive. Tokens may be used to shop from all vendors. Bicycle Benefits stickers are available for purchase at the city tent for $5.
The farmers market runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from May through October. The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market curbside service is available for prepaid pick up 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays from May through October in the first parking bay behind Friendship Square in the Jackson Street parking lot.