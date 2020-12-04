After nearly 70 years of operation at its downtown location, Moscow pharmacy and gift shop Marketime Drug will move to a location across town.
The pharmacy’s new location will be 872 Troy Road, Suite 120, in the same complex as the Idaho Liquor Store and Subway restaurant. The official date of the move has yet to be determined but is tentatively set for late this month, pending location inspection and approval by the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy.
There are signs announcing the planned move hanging in the windows at Marketime’s current location on Third Street between Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Moscow.
The new location is smaller than the current one, and some of the store’s unique inventory won’t make the move.
“People aren’t into gifts like they used to be, so we need to scale down the store’s overall size,” said Erik Nelson, a pharmacist and owner who lives in Spokane.
The Troy Road space is newly remodeled and will allow for pharmacy upgrades such as a private room for immunizations — a feature the Third Street location didn’t have.
Nelson, who purchased the drugstore in 2018, said he intends to keep a few of the store’s inventory staples after the move — such as a selection of greeting cards and Bulletproof brand coffee — as well as increase the inventory of professional-grade supplements.
In addition to Marketime Drug, Nelson owns its sister pharmacies, Sixth Avenue Pharmacy and Riverpoint Pharmacy, in Spokane.
