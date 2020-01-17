Most city, county and government offices will be closed Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Latah County Library branches and Neill Public Library will be closed Monday. All branches of Whitman County Library will be closed Sunday and Monday. Drop boxes will remain open at all locations for return items.
University of Idaho and Washington State University will be closed Monday. Office hours will resume at regular times Tuesday.
The Daily News office will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and the paper will publish as usual.