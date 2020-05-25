masked on Memorial Day

Wearing a face mask, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front of each headstone for “Flags-In” at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Thursday to honor the Nation’s fallen military heroes ahead of Memorial Day.

 Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

