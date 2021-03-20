Construction could start this summer on a huge residential housing development proposed just outside the Moscow city limits on West Palouse River Drive.
According to a neighborhood meeting document from SynTier Engineering in Pullman to neighbors and interested community members, the project, Edington Subdivision, would include annexing about 235 acres into the city, amending the Comprehensive Plan for the subject parcel from Agriculture Forestry to R3 – Medium Density Residential Zoning and Residential Offices, and preliminary platting of 27 acres into 130 lots.
The property, which is owned by Andrew Crapuchettes of A&E LLC, is west of the 150 acres Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories purchased last year. Crapuchettes is the CEO of Emsi in Moscow.
Scott Sumner, principal owner of SynTier Engineering, said the development, which still needs to be approved by the city, would include townhomes and single-family homes.
“They (the owner and developer) understand there’s a housing need in Moscow,” Sumner said. “There’s a hard time attracting qualified people for businesses … it’s hard to find somewhere to live in Moscow and that people can afford.”
He said providing different style homes at an affordable level is the impetus behind the project.
“We’re hoping to provide more homes to help drive down the price and also do some townhomes and some other style homes to hit some different price points because entry level homes right now are $350,000, and I don’t consider that an entry level home,” Sumner said.
Rich Beebe said BBC LLC, which he co-owns, expects to purchase and develop a portion of the property. He said the goal is to continue to purchase pieces of the property and develop them until the entire property is developed.
“I’ve really been trying to do something like this for the city of Moscow for a long time and this is the biggest development by far the city has seen,” said Beebe, who was born and raised in Moscow. “And I don’t want to downplay how excited I am to be able to really take on this big of chunk all at once.”
Beebe said in a text message that Moscow has had a long-standing housing shortage that has gotten “exponentially worse” recently.
“I have spent years professionally and personally working toward bettering this in many ways,” Beebe wrote. “Edington will be what our city has needed and wanted for years. We are excited to and honored to offer the largest, most innovative, and beautiful development to our community.”
A neighborhood meeting was held Friday at the project site to introduce the project and allow neighbors and other community members an opportunity to provide input and ask questions about the project.
The next step is to submit documents to the city and then hold a public hearing on the project, including proposed annexation, rezoning, and platting, in front of the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission.
Sumner said he hopes the commission will be able to consider the project in April or early May and then eventually start construction this summer.
He said a bridge will need to be constructed across the South Fork of the Palouse River.
“There’s a lot of elements that will go into it but the idea is to get this constructed and hopefully have homes starting to get built early winter, late fall,” Sumner said.
Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray said his department had a meeting with the developer, who showed a master plan of the project. He said the city provided some feedback during the meeting.
