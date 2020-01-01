Washington State University and University of Idaho Extension will offer master gardener Training and horticulture classes weekly, Feb. 4 through April 14, at the Clarkston campus of Walla Walla Community College.
Orientation for those wanting to become certified master gardeners begins Jan. 28.
The program is open to Asotin, Garfield, Nez Perce and Whitman County residents interested in gardening, and will provide training to become master gardener volunteers in those counties. Master Gardeners are community educators who provide science-based information on horticulture and environmentally sound gardening practices.
Horticulture classes will be offered for those wanting to increase their knowledge of gardening but who do not plan to become a master gardener volunteer.
The application deadline is Jan. 10. Cost is $130 per person, plus a $75 fee for online training modules.
For more information, call (509) 243-2009 or email jreed@co.asotin.wa.us. Applications are available through shortened link bit.ly/2M63Gz3.