Maximum sentence for Pullman serial rapist

Downing

Kenneth Downing was sentenced to as much as life in prison Friday afternoon in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax for charges related to serial rape cases in Pullman he pleaded guilty to earlier this summer.

Downing, 47, received the maximum sentence on all five counts — four counts of rape in the first degree and assault in the second degree with sexual motivation. The Elk, Wash., man won’t be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. The sentence was handed down by Judge Gary Libey.

If Downing is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime supervision with the Washington Department of Corrections. Survivors have lifetime protection orders; Downing will be prohibited from contacting any victims.

