Mayor: Masks required in all Moscow city-owned facilities

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert on Friday announced a new order requiring the public to wear masks in all city-owned facilities as 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on the Palouse.
He also issued an advisory proclamation encouraging community members and businesses to do their part to help prevent and reduce the spread of the virus.
The proclamation encourages people to get vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors when they cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from those not in their household, and frequently wash their hands.
“Let’s set aside our political differences and beliefs to unite as a community, to make the choice to do our part to protect ourselves, our community members, to support our community partners and businesses, and to keep our kids in school,” Lambert said in a statement.
Also Friday, the Latah County Office of the Department of Motor Vehicles announced it was closed until further notice because of COVID-19 protocols. Those with urgent DMV needs were urged to utilize DMV offices in other counties.
Latah County added 27 new cases of COVID-19, according to an update from Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Friday, and no new deaths. There have been 3,804 confirmed cases and 24 deaths related to the virus in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
New cases include 15 people younger than 18, six men and six women between the ages of 18 and 29, seven men and four women in their 30s, two men and four women in their 40s, two men and six women in their 50s, three men and two women in their 60s, one man and two women in their 70s, one woman in her 80s and one man in his 90s.
Whitman County Public Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 5,367 since the pandemic began.
No new deaths or hospitalizations related to the virus were recorded in Whitman County, leaving the total number of deaths at 55 and the total number of hospitalizations at 179.