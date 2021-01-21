Mayor names Mike Urban as Pullman city administrator

Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson appointed Mike Urban as the permanent city administrator Wednesday.
Urban served as interim city administrator since October after Adam Lincoln left the post. Urban was hired in February 2019 as the city’s finance director. The city will begin the search for a new finance director.
In a news release, Johnson said the city was impressed with Urban’s talents and did not want to spend three months searching for a candidate with unknown results.
“Since his arrival, Mike has proven that he is an outstanding administrator and has demonstrated that even more for the last few months running the entire city, with the extra daily challenges of the pandemic,” Johnson said.
Urban previously worked as the assistant treasurer with Skagit County. He has also worked in the private sector, owned his own family business for two decades, volunteered as a firefighter/EMT, is a former fire commissioner, planning commission member and served two terms as a city council member.
He has degrees in accounting and in finance from Washington State University.
Urban has been married for 26 years to his high school sweetheart, Jenna, who operates her own business.
The couple’s daughter, Elizabeth, 21, is completing her undergraduate studies in June and will begin pursuing her doctoral degree this fall. Their son, Matthew, 19, is in the autism program at Pullman High School.