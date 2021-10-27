Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert has chosen Cody Riddle, of Boise, as the city’s next deputy city supervisor.
He will forward Riddle’s appointment to the Moscow City Council for confirmation on Monday. If confirmed, Riddle’s first day in the role will be Dec. 6.
Current Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap was appointed to succeed City Supervisor Gary J. Riedner, who will retire Jan. 7.
Riddle is currently the deputy planning director for the City of Boise, where he has served nearly 18 years.
Riddle is a fourth-generation Idahoan, born and raised in the Magic Valley. He and his wife, Becky, are both graduates of the University of Idaho.
“Cody will be a great addition to the City of Moscow team,” Lambert said in a statement. “His background in planning, coupled with his dedication to public service and love of Moscow, will be a true asset to our community.”