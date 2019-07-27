The fifth annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament benefiting Family Promise of the Palouse will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at the University of Idaho Golf Course, 1215 Nez Perce Drive, Moscow.
The 18-hole tournament will conclude with lunch and awards hosted by Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert.
Individuals and teams of four may register for the tournament at this shortened web link: www.bit.ly/2Y5OQRk. Registration includes a cart rental, range balls and lunch.
Contact the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department at (208) 883-7084 for registration information. For information about sponsoring, contact the Community Events Division at (208) 883-7132.