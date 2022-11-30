Mayor urges drivers to ‘please slow down’ in wake of winter storm

Glenn Johnson

Mayor Glenn Johnson asks drivers to “please slow down” after more than 100 collisions occurred all across the Palouse on Monday, and more than 60 crashes were reported in Pullman alone.

The Pullman City Council adopted the 2023-24 Mayor’s Proposed Biennial Budget as an ordinance at a regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. Along with the budget, the Council addressed winter weather as December approaches.

Johnson said many collisions were because of the beginning of a snowstorm, projected to last until Friday. Many incidents were caused by people driving too fast and quick drops in temperatures. City crews tended to roads Monday morning with salt and de-icers, but challenges arose after the second crews responded, when temperatures dropped 5 degrees within an hour and a half. Roads once thawed became icy as Grand Avenue filled up with end-of-day traffic.

Tags

Recommended for you