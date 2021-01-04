The anticipated end of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on the minds of Pullman and Moscow’s mayors when considering their hopes for a new year.
While both city leaders said they have not made strict “resolutions,” in keeping with the standard new year tradition, each indicated their greatest hope for 2021 is to realize an end to a pandemic that claimed the lives of nearly 2 million worldwide as of New Year’s Eve.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said his hope is that immunization programs are efficient and effective and the world can get back to “quasi-normal” as soon as possible.
“I’ve heard some optimistic predictions on the basis of — if we can distribute the vaccine in the right time (and) we get enough trust in the vaccine, that we might be able to start working toward some kind of normalcy around maybe May and June,” Johnson said. “But I also saw (Dr. Anthony) Fauci’s comment that maybe it’ll be near the end of 2021 — I’m hoping that he’s wrong on that one.”
Johnson cautioned that even though a vaccine is being distributed, this is no time for people to let their guard down. He noted the nation’s infectious disease experts have predicted a sharp spike in cases following the holidays and that news of a vaccine may cause people to be less careful, even though cases continue to surge to record levels in the U.S. and abroad. He said he’s looking forward to participating in the vaccination program when his time comes.
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said he’s feeling slightly more optimistic — his hope is that immunizations will be widespread and effective by June or July. Lambert repeatedly called for community members throughout the Palouse to set aside their differences and work together to end the crisis.
“As a community, we need to work together as a village so that we’re all on the same page,” Lambert said. “The sooner we do that, the quicker we’re going to be by this thing.”
Lambert said when the pandemic ends, he’s particularly looking forward to being able to go out and “B.S.” with the people of his city — whether it’s while he’s perusing the farmer’s market or just grabbing a beer at a local watering hole. He said it is his hope is that it will be safe to rescind restrictions related to the pandemic in time for the Moscow Art Walk, which typically takes place in June.
Others said they were also looking forward to in-person activities. Moscow native Kiel Howe said now that vaccination programs have begun to roll out, he’s looking forward to being able to attend in-person yoga and dance classes. Howe said he had just started learning the Argentine Tango when pandemic restrictions began to bite, and he’s been missing the social atmosphere.
“I was like ‘This is the best, what a great way to interact with people,’ and then it became the most not-allowed way to interact with people — in a close partner’s embrace,” he said. “I’m very excited to be able to take dance classes with people and not on YouTube.”
