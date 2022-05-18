Lewiston Rep. Lori McCann appeared to be well on her way to victory in the 6th Legislative District Republican primary Tuesday, while former Sen. Dan Foreman was leading a three-way race for the Senate Republican nomination.
As of 11 p.m., only Latah County was reporting complete results for the two races. Nez Perce County was reporting partial results and Lewis County hadn’t posted any results online.
The partial results showed McCann unofficially leading Claudia Dalby, of Viola, by 3,152 votes to 2,095, or 60% to 40%, in the race for the House A seat.
The winner will go on to face Moscow Democrat Jamal Kingsley Lyksett in the Nov. 8 general election.
In the Senate, Foreman was leading Kendrick farmer Robert Blair 2,464 to 1,883, or 44% to 34%. Moscow family nurse practitioner Jennifer Seegmiller was in third place with 1,232 votes or 22%.
The winner of that race will go up against two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Constitution Party nominee James Hartley, of Moscow, in the Nov. 8 general election.