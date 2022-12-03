SPOKANE — The Spokane County auditor’s race is heading to a recount after all.

Republican Bob McCaslin has requested a hand recount of five voting precincts, located in southern Spokane’s Eagle Ridge area. Spokane County elections staff will likely recount the 2,298 ballots Wednesday.

McCaslin, whose term as a 4th Legislative District lawmaker will end this year, had the right to request a recount within two days after the county canvassing board on Tuesday certified the results of the general election.

