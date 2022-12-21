Retiring Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw believes county commissioners are like a gallon of milk — they’ve got an expiration date.
That is why, after 12 years serving the county, McGraw decided to retire this year and let someone else fill his seat.
“Probably next to my family, being a county commissioner is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” he said.
McGraw spoke to the Daily News on Tuesday via phone while he sat outside his house in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, looking out into the ocean and watching cruise ships sail by.
McGraw looks forward to spending his retirement with his wife in Mexico golfing, snorkeling and fishing.
He may not miss the snow or frigid temperatures of north central Idaho, but McGraw spoke fondly of his time spent managing the Latah County government for four terms.
McGraw said he first ran for election because there was a list of goals he wanted to accomplish. Retaining county employees was near the top of that list.
When he was first elected, McGraw said, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office struggled with turnover among its deputies. In McGraw’s mind, the county developed a reputation for being a “training ground” for deputies that were eager to leave for better paying law enforcement jobs somewhere else.
He said that began to change when the commissioners authorized pay raises for the department’s employees to entice them into staying in Latah County long-term. He also credited the leadership of Sheriff Richie Skiles and Chief Deputy Tim Besst for retaining deputies.
The commissioners also increased the number of public defenders from two to three during McGraw’s time there. Those public defenders saw pay raises, too.
“Not cheaping out on public defense, in my mind, has been an accomplishment,” he said.
McGraw said he valued efforts to better the lives of the county employees, whom he credits for all of his successes as a commissioner. McGraw said he hopes that when those people retire, they will say that Latah County was a good place to have a career, buy a home and raise a family.
Among other accomplishments McGraw listed, he spoke about being part of zoning changes that made it easier for landowners to sell pieces of their property. He is also proud of the county purchasing the former Wells Fargo bank building on Blaine Street to make it the eventual home of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Driver Licensing offices. He said those offices will move into that building in the early part of 2023.
The two biggest challenges he faced as commissioner were navigating the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, and dealing with the closure of Syringa Mobile Home Park in 2018 when the park’s owner failed to manage water and sewer issues. McGraw said it was difficult to watch people move out of their homes as the park fell into disrepair.
John Bohman was elected in November to replace McGraw in the District 3 seat. He will serve a two-year term.
McGraw said his advice for anyone who serves as commissioner is to have an open mind and listen to the constituents and department heads.
As he sat on his deck in Cabo San Lucas, McGraw expressed gratitude for being in the position for a dozen years.
“It’s just been a pleasure and an honor,” he said.