Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers will host a series of events next week in Clarkston, Pomeroy, Colfax and Ritzville.
McMorris Rodgers will hold town hall meetings called “Conversation with Cathy” from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday at Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St., and from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday at Pomeroy High School, 1090 Pataha St. Space is limited at both events.
McMorris Rodgers is also planning two Farm Bill listening sessions. Those will be 9-10 a.m. Monday at the McGregor Company, 401 Colfax Airport Road, Colfax, and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Washington Association of Wheat Growers, 109 E. First Ave., Ritzville.