An attorney originally from Hillyard is seeking to unseat Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who if reelected will reach 20 years representing eastern Washington in Congress.

Democrat Natasha Hill, 40, told a town hall meeting in Spokane Valley recently that her service on a board drawing new boundaries for the commissioner districts in Spokane County inspired a desire to become further involved in public life. In an interview, she said she was concerned about the rhetoric from the Republican Party on issues including access to abortion and scrutiny of election results, arguing the congresswoman’s positions on those issues does not align with her constituency.

“We have someone we can’t rely on, willing to follow her party agenda even if it goes against the interests of people here in eastern Washington,” Hill said.

