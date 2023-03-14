Eastern Washington’s congressional representative said Republicans in Washington legislation are taking steps to save, strengthen and make sure programs like Social Security and Medicare are available to America’s aging population.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, representative for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, paid a visit to Clarkston to hear from the public on issues impacting the valley. She stopped by Monday at Clarkston High School as part of her Conversations with Cathy Town Hall Series. Rodgers pulled a crowd of around 150 people, who were eager to comment on progress local lawmakers are making during the 2023 legislative session.

An audience member asked Rodgers what congresspeople are doing to make Medicare more accessible to seniors. Rodgers responded this is work legislators are doing at a federal level.