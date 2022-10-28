Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers spoke with Washington State University students about current events and gave them an inside look at her work in the U.S. Congress on the Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.
McMorris Rodgers, who was first elected for Washington’s 5th Congressional District in 2005 and is seeking a 10th term, appeared for a talk at the Foley Institute in Pullman. The Republican is being challenged by Democratic candidate Natasha Hill in the Nov. 8 general election.
While at WSU, McMorris Rodgers answered questions about accusations of the “stolen” 2020 presidential election, fentanyl and the claim President Joe Biden’s administration will hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents.
The Associated Press reported on Oct. 11 that the IRS hiring plan comes from the Democratic-led Inflation Reduction Act, passed in July. The bill would provide the IRS with funding to hire 87,000 employees over the next decade. The hiring would not be all at once or only agents.
McMorris Rodgers, was asked what she would do about the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents, said if the Republicans win the majority, they would not fund the hiring.
“I didn’t vote for that, I don’t believe we need 87,000 more IRS agents,” McMorris Rodgers said. “It will continue to be a big debate.”
Attendees also asked about fentanyl management if there was a realistic timeline for stopping its spread in the country. McMorris Rodgers said she believes fentanyl-type drugs should also be illegal to help curb the problem.
“What we’ve seen — and I believe — a lot of the raw materials are coming from China. So I really believe this has been intentional on China’s part,” McMorris Rogers said. “Manufacturing in Mexico and then coming across the southern border. It’s one of the reasons why securing the border is so important.”
She said she is currently pushing legislation that would make fentanyl and its derivatives illegal in the county. The bill has not been passed as she and her colleagues are working through specifics about sentencing guidelines.
McMorris Rodgers also discussed with attendees her work on the Energy and Commerce Committee surrounding digital privacy and the future of energy in the United States as it relates to hydropower and nuclear power.
“We’re not talking about lowering any of our environmental or labor standards, we’re just talking about getting some efficiently. So that’s the key to energy and unleashing energy,” McMorris Rodgers said.
She said companies have explained to her that the licensing time for projects like wind farms and nuclear power plants are drawn out longer than they often need to be and that it is hindering some companies from pursuing more of them. One such company in Georgia, McMorris Rodgers said, which told her it would not be pursuing another nuclear plant because the process took years longer and cost more than was originally expected.
When asked by an attendee whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen, McMorris Rodgers said she doesn’t believe that accusation, but wants concerns to be heard.
“No, I do not believe the last election was stolen — I voted to certify the election. I believe that President Biden is the legitimate president of the United States,” McMorris Rodgers said.
McMorris Rodgers said election integrity is foundational to the country and Americans should have trust in their elections and feel comfortable sharing any concerns about election integrity.
“I don’t think we should shut down the concerns that either party raises, because the shared goal is we have trust in our elections system, so that we can have the peaceful transition of power,” McMorris Rodgers said.
The full conversation with McMorris Rodgers can be viewed on the Foley Institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3szFn1t.