The Moscow Education Association has joined five other Idaho teachers’ unions in an open letter urging school districts in the state to approve budgets “that will ensure stable, supportive, safe and healthy schools for our students.”
To achieve this, the letter recommends using money from the Federal CARES Act, grants for rural schools and district reserve funds to offset budgetary woes related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“If a global pandemic doesn’t qualify as a ‘rainy day,’ we don’t know what does,” the letter reads. “These funds should be used prior to any cuts to personnel and the services they provide.”
The letter comes just days after Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a new plan to cut K-12 funding in the state by almost $99 million next year — about a 5 percent reduction — because of fiscal complications related to the pandemic. Under the plan, teacher salaries would be frozen and technology and IT funding would be reduced. The plan would take effect July 1, the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year, and would affect K-12 schools and all state agencies.
MEA co-President Lacey Watkins said their participation in the letter was intended to encourage districts across the state to do what they can with funds they control locally to make up for the cut.
“The key thing is not being afraid to utilize those rainy day funds in order to maintain what we’ve got,” Watkins said. “That’s always scary to tap into those, but I think this is the time to make sure that kids have stability.”
Watkins said common casualties of such budgetary reductions include positions like paraprofessionals and resources intended to support student learning and shore up needs.
“Those needs don’t change just because funding changed,” Watkins said.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said from his conversations with other superintendents in the state, nobody is conspiring to cut positions or programs arbitrarily. However, dipping into reserve accounts to fund ongoing operational expenses like salaries or programs is a short-term solution and would not be sustainable in perpetuity.
“Those are the funds we use if all of a sudden we have to pay payroll and we don’t have any money coming in,” Bailey said, noting that having healthy reserves also puts the district in a better position to access grants and to raise levies or bonds. “These are funds that … any accountant will say, ‘you gotta have this,’ — you don’t go out and drain your budget at home without looking at some reductions first.”
