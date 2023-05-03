Media ask county to vacate the Kohberger gag order

The attorneys representing a coalition of media organizations, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, have filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court asking it to vacate a gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Following Kohberger’s arrest, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall signed a nondissemination order, or gag order, prohibiting law enforcement and attorneys involved in the case from speaking publicly about it. The intent of this action is to protect Kohberger’s right to a fair trial in what is a highly publicized case.

