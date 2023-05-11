An attorney representing media outlets that are challenging the gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case says the order causes “irreparable harm” with each passing day.

A coalition of media organizations, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to vacate the gag order that prohibits attorneys and law enforcement involved in the case from speaking publicly about it.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Tags

Recommended for you