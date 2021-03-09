Medicaid gets a boost, hemp bill passes House

BOISE — A party-line vote on initiative restrictions, a big boost in Medicaid funding and hemp legalization efforts kicked off Week Nine of the 2021 Idaho legislative session.
Some details on Monday’s bill action:
BIG GULP — The joint budget committee approved the largest year-over-year increase in Medicaid funding in state history.
On a 17-2 vote, the committee supported a $3.73 billion total budget for the Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Medicaid in fiscal 2022. That’s a $618.2 million, or 19.8 percent, jump compared to fiscal 2021.
Federal and dedicated funds cover more than 90 percent of the increase.
The proposed budget, which still has to be approved by the House and Senate, also calls for $769.7 million in state general fund support. That’s up $45.7 million, or 6.3 percent, over the current year.
Much of the year-over-year difference stems from higher caseload and utilization rates within the expanded Medicaid program, as well as mandatory price hikes within the traditional Medicaid program.
The budget doesn’t include $30 million in potential savings from various cost containment measures. The Department of Health and Welfare proposed the cuts prior to the start of the session. However, it subsequently withdrew the recommendation after Congress included higher federal matching rates in recent coronavirus relief bills.
On the other hand, the budget committee did include $12.5 million from Idaho counties, as their contribution to the cost of expanded Medicaid.
Exactly how the state will secure that funding isn’t clear. Legislative action would be needed, but as of Monday no legislation has been introduced.
A similar plan to pull $8.5 million from the counties last year also failed to gain traction, leaving a hole in the fiscal 2021 Medicaid budget that lawmakers will have to address this session.
“A CHOKEHOLD ON DEMOCRACY” — An effort to further restrict Idaho’s ballot initiative process passed the House State Affairs Committee on a party-line vote.
Nearly 100 people signed up to testify on Senate Bill 1110, but only 23 had a chance to talk before the hourlong public hearing concluded and the committee voted.
Nearly 70 percent of those who spoke opposed the legislation, which doubles the number of legislative districts in which signatures must be gathered before an initiative or referendum qualifies for the ballot.
Under current law, signatures must be collected from 6 percent of registered voters in 18 districts, as well as 6 percent of registered voters statewide. SB 1110 would change that to 6 percent of voters in all 35 legislative districts.
Opponents said the proposal takes an already difficult initiative process and makes it nearly impossible, effectively eliminating Idahoans’ constitutional right to craft law through citizen initiatives.
“This is a chokehold on democracy. It makes it much more difficult for political power to be vested in the people,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.
Luke Prang with the Lemhi County Democratic Party noted that only a handful of initiatives have even qualified for the ballot in the past 20 years, and only two have been approved. That includes the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018 and a 2002 initiative allowing tribal video gaming.
“That doesn’t seem like a burden on Idaho voters,” he said. “It seems to me whoever sponsored this legislation is afraid of the people of Idaho voting on issues they care about.”
Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, who co-sponsored SB 1110, described it as an “inclusive” measure.
“I don’t see this as restrictive,” he said. “It allows citizens to do what they need to do during the initiative process.”
Former Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei testified in favor of the legislation, saying it helps ensure that initiatives reflect values from around the state before they can qualify for the ballot.
“As of late, the initiatives brought forward in this state and surrounding states are often highly controversial issues and, may I say, culture-changing issues,” he said. “We need to make sure initiatives have very broad support across the entire state. Rural Idaho isn’t heard well enough in the current initiative process.”
Gannon and Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, were the only committee members to oppose the bill. It now goes to the House for further action. The legislation passed the Senate on a 26-9 vote.
OVER THE HUMP — Legislation legalizing the production of industrial hemp in Idaho passed the House on a 44-26 vote and moved on to the Senate.
Hemp legalization bills have passed the House in prior years, only to run into roadblocks in the Senate because of concerns from law enforcement.
This latest effort, House Bill 126, tries to balance the concerns of the various stakeholders by keeping hemp on the list of Schedule 1 illegal drugs. However, it still allows the legal production, processing and transportation of the crop, so long as it’s done in accordance with rules promulgated by the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
House Agricultural Affairs Chairman Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, said the bill “may be a bit constricting. But it’s a lot less constricting than what we have now, which is no production.”
Hemp comes from the same family of plants as marijuana. However, it contains less than 0.3 percent THC, which is the psychoactive component that makes people high.
Idaho is currently the only state that hasn’t legalized hemp production in some form.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said other states all legalized hemp by first removing it from the list of Schedule 1 drugs — a move that simultaneously legalized CBD oil and other hemp products that contain less than 0.3 percent THC.
Under current Idaho law, anything containing THC is illegal. Consequently, all CBD oil or hemp products sold in the state have zero THC.
Moon noted that HB 126 doesn’t change that, and for that reason, she opposed the measure.
“We’re really getting the cart before the horse,” she said. “Hemp must first be removed from Schedule 1.”
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, opposed the bill. The other four representatives from north central Idaho all supported the bill.
DAM DISCUSSION — A joint memorial opposing the breaching of the Snake River dams earned a favorable recommendation from the Senate Resources and Environment Committee on Monday, following a nearly hourlong public hearing.
Much of the testimony centered on the “whereas” section of the memorial, which described dam breaching as an “idealistic” and “illogical” approach to salmon recovery.
The hearing also highlighted the continued divisions over salmon recovery efforts and the disagreements over what role, if any, dam removal should play in that process.
In practical terms, however, the memorial doesn’t appropriate any money or direct state agencies to take any specific actions. It basically does nothing other than signal the Legislature’s opposition to dam removal and express its support for the “international competitiveness, multimodal transportation and economic development benefits provided by the Port of Lewiston.”
Other joint memorials introduced in the Senate this session include measures highlighting the Legislature’s support for a constitutional amendment that limits the U.S. Supreme Court to nine members, and a request that the president of the United States provide a state funeral for the last Medal of Honor winner from World War II, whenever he dies.
William L. Spence covers politics for the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.